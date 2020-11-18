Jaguars Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Three Players Fail To Practice; 10 Others Limited

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released their first official injury report for Week 11 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day with 10 others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Jaguars on Wednesday were wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring), tight end James O’Shaughnessy (knee), and tight end Tyler Eifert (not injury related). The early expectations are that Shenault will not play on Sunday against the Steelers as offensive coordinator Jay Gruden didn’t sound optimistic about that when he spoke to the media.

Listed as limited practice participants by the Jaguars on the team’s Wednesday injury report were quarterback Gardner Minshew II (thumb), wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin), running back James Robinson (shoulder), defensive end Josh Allen (hip), linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle), center Brandon Linder (back), tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder), and cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles).

Of those 10 limited players on Wednesday, Minshew isn’t expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers. The Jaguars are expected to let rookie quarterback Jake Luton make his third consecutive start on Sunday against the Steelers.