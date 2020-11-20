Jaguars Friday Injury Report Week 11: Two Players Ruled Out, Three Others Questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that two players have officially been ruled out for that contest with three others ending the week as questionable.

After failing to practice again on Friday, Jaguars tight end James O’Shaughnessy (knee) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were both ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

O’Shaughnessy being out is a big blow as he’s started every game this season and registered 300 total offensive snaps to boot.

Limited on Friday in practice for the Jaguars were wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (right thumb) and both players end the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Also ending the week listed as questionable is cornerback Sidney Jones (achilles). Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday that if Jones can’t play against the Steelers that cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Chris Claybrooks would start outside and that cornerback D.J. Hayden in the slot.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Jaguars were linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle), defensive end Josh Allen (hip), tight end Tyler Eifert (shoulder), cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring), running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), running back James Robinson (shoulder), center Brandon Linder (back), and tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder). None of those eight payers received game status designations on the Friday injury report and that means all should be available to play on Sunday against the Steelers

It’s worth pointing out again that the Jaguars placed cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin) on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Thursday and so he obviously won’t play against the Steelers on Sunday in Jacksonville.