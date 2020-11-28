Dulac: STs Coordinator Danny Smith Tests Positive For COVID

We now know the coach who reportedly tested positive for COVID. It’s special teams coordinator Danny Smith, per the news he tweeted minutes ago.

Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, per sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 28, 2020

NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala was the first to report two positive cases, one being a player, the other being a coach. She reported RB James Conner was the player who tested positive.

It’s unknown if any of these players or coaches are symptomatic. Smith, 67, would be in a higher risk group for COVID given his age. He’s served as the Steelers’ special teams coach since 2013. It’s unclear who would take over Smith’s role for the time he’ll miss. Possibly assistant coach Denzel Martin, who coached STs in the Shrine Game earlier this year.

Smith nor Conner will be able to participate in Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unlikely they’d be available for next Sunday’s game versus Washington Football Team, either.

Yesterday, the team placed three players on Reserve/COVID: Stephon Tuitt, Isaiah Buggs, and Jerald Hawkins.