Colts Vs. Titans Week 10 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans to get Week 10 of 2020 NFL season underway.

This Thursday night game pits quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill against each other in a key AFC matchup. The Colts enter Thursday night with 5-3 record while the Titans are 6-2 on the season.

Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Colts Inactives: QB Jacob Eason, CB Tremon Smith, DE Ben Bandgu, WR Dezmon Patton, TE Jack Doyle

Titans Inactives: DB Adoree’ Jackson, OT Isaiah Wilson, P Ryan Allen, WR Adam Humphries, LS Matt Orzech, TE MyCole Pruitt, DE Matt Dickerson