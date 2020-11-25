Steelers News

Breaking: NFL Postpones Steelers/Ravens To Sunday Afternoon

Posted on

The Thanksgiving night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed to Sunday afternoon, according to the NFL moments ago.

In a statement, the league said they will soon announce the exact time and channel.

This comes as a result of several positive COVID cases in the Ravens’ locker room, impacting several players and staff members. The NFL’s statement reads in part: “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

More Ravens, at least seven, have tested positive for the virus over the course of the week. The NFL made the decision of allowing more time for the team to continue to contact trace.

This marks the second game the Steelers have had postponed this season. Their Week 4 matchup between the Titans was shifted to Week 7 after an outbreak in the Tennessee locker room.

Steelers’ players have quickly reacted to the news and as you might imagine, aren’t pleased with the league’s decision. JuJu Smith-Schuster leveled harsh criticism at the league in a tweet.

A sentiment Anthony McFarland agreed with.

Mike Tomlin reportedly told players he planned to use the week post-Ravens game as a mini bye to make up for their lack of one after the Titans’ postponement. Now, that won’t happen either.

It’s unknown if fans will be allowed to Sunday’s game. New PA restrictions on outdoor gatherings go into effect on Friday, meaning fans may be barred from attending.

Developing story.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top