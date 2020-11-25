Breaking: NFL Postpones Steelers/Ravens To Sunday Afternoon

The Thanksgiving night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed to Sunday afternoon, according to the NFL moments ago.

Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Sunday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

In a statement, the league said they will soon announce the exact time and channel.

This comes as a result of several positive COVID cases in the Ravens’ locker room, impacting several players and staff members. The NFL’s statement reads in part: “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

More Ravens, at least seven, have tested positive for the virus over the course of the week. The NFL made the decision of allowing more time for the team to continue to contact trace.

Ravens have had 7 players test positive over the last three days – Ingram, Dobbins, McSorley, McPhee, Skura, Campbell, Mekari, per source. League wants to use the extra days to continue testing, tracing. So game postponed. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 25, 2020

This marks the second game the Steelers have had postponed this season. Their Week 4 matchup between the Titans was shifted to Week 7 after an outbreak in the Tennessee locker room.

Steelers’ players have quickly reacted to the news and as you might imagine, aren’t pleased with the league’s decision. JuJu Smith-Schuster leveled harsh criticism at the league in a tweet.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

A sentiment Anthony McFarland agreed with.

to talk about what exactly? how they keep F**in us. we had a week 4 bye cause of this, now the only time we look forward to some rest was after one of the biggest PRIMETIME games we no longer have. we keep getting screwed this year. https://t.co/926ImapBOO — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

Mike Tomlin reportedly told players he planned to use the week post-Ravens game as a mini bye to make up for their lack of one after the Titans’ postponement. Now, that won’t happen either.

Mike Tomlin had told his players they’d play the #Ravens tomorrow and then be off till Wednesday, making up for the fact that their first “bye” was only three days. You think the #Steelers were annoyed when the #Titans outbreak affected things? Just wait… https://t.co/zctINtcz5y — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 25, 2020

It’s unknown if fans will be allowed to Sunday’s game. New PA restrictions on outdoor gatherings go into effect on Friday, meaning fans may be barred from attending.

Developing story.