Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 10: Atkins, Hart Ruled Out; Mixon Doubtful

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that five players have officially been ruled out for that contest with one other ending the week as doubtful for it and another as questionable.

After failing to practice on Friday, the Bengals ruled defensive tackle Geno Atkins (not injury related), tackle Bobby Hart (knee), cornerback Darius Phillips (groin), wide receiver John Ross (foot), and cornerback LeShaun Sims (concussion) all out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Atkins and Hart are both starters.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon (foot) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, according to the team’s injury report. Mixon did not practice all week and was held out Friday for precautionary reasons, according to head coach Zac Taylor. Running back Giovani Bernard is expected to start on Sunday against the Steelers in place of Mixon.

After being limited in practice all week, Bengals tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) ends the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. The Bengals hope Williams will be able to play on Sunday against the Steelers barring any kind of a setback in the next few days.

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (illness), center Trey Hopkins (concussion), and running back Samaje Perine (knee) all end the week without game status designations on the injury report and that means all three are expected to be available for action on Sunday against the Steelers.