Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Fined For Low Hit On Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Reported fines from Week 10 of the 2020 NFL regular season are beginning to emerge and as expected, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is one player who is tabbed to lose part of his weekly check for his low hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last Sunday at Heinz Field.

Hubbard was reportedly fined $5,778 this past week for his roughing the passer penalty on Roethlisberger with 8:40 left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. Hubbard’s hit on Roethlisberger was right at the quarterback’s right knee. The hit caused Roethlisberger to fall to the ground and grab his right leg around his knee area. Fortunately, Roethlisberger wasn’t seriously injured, and he remained in the game.

After that penalty on Hubbard was assessed, the next play included Roethlisberger throwing deep to wide receiver Chase Claypool up the seam. While the pass to the Bengals end zone wound up being incomplete, Cincinnati cornerback William Jackson III was flagged for pass interference on Claypool. That gave the Steelers offense the football at the Bengals 5-yard-line and they scored three plays later when Roethlisberger connected with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a pass in the back of the end zone.

Hubbard wasn’t the only Bengals player to be fined for actions in Sunday’s game at Heinz Field, however, as rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was reportedly fined $9,291 for his second quarter dunking of the football on the crossbar after scoring Cincinnati’s lone touchdown of the game. Higgins made contact with the crossbar and that’s why he was fined.