After Marquise Brown Complains About Targets, Ravens’ Message Is Clear: We’ve Got To Get Him The Ball More

The Baltimore Ravens sometimes struggle to take losses in stride. In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, for example, head coach John Harbaugh issued complaints about a possible unnecessary roughness penalty on the final play of the game, even though it clearly was not.

Shortly after the game, wide receiver Marquise Brown took to Twitter to complain about his usage after being targeted just two times on the afternoon. Though he quickly deleted the post, it circulated significantly enough to the point that the team was forced to address it during the week.

For his part, Harbaugh didn’t appear to take any issue with the second-year wide receiver’s comments, based largely on the fact that he had shown no indications of frustration with his role while he had been in the facility at any point.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was also asked about the remarks made by his number one wide receiver. “We want to get him the ball, the easiest way, the fastest way we can”, he told reporters, via the team’s website. “We just got to do a better job of getting it to him. We’ve got to do better at that and we’ll be fine”.

Over the course of the first six weeks of the season, Brown had been targeted at least six times in every game, including 10 times in one game. Considering the fact that the Ravens attempt fewer passes than any other team in the league, that’s a pretty healthy share. His two targets on Sunday are tied for the fewest number of targets he has seen in his entire career.

“Marquise is an excellent player and has a great attitude”, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said in also addressing Brown’s post-game remarks, essentially questioning why they have him if they won’t use him. “He’s a very team-oriented person. It’s really on us as coaches. Some of it is just how this game unfolded. But we definitely want Marquise involved”.

I’m sure that Brown’s remarks are weighed, especially outside of Baltimore, under a microscope due to the fact that he is the cousin of Antonio Brown, who arguably has the reputation of being one of the most selfish players to ever play the position.

Speaking of his cousin, while his civil suit in which he is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a former acquaintance remains ongoing, he is set to make his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

The plaintiff in the suit has recently suggested delaying the trial date scheduled for the middle of December, which would push it past the end of the 2020 regular season. She also named his cousin, Marquise as a witness in the trial that she wants to have deposed.