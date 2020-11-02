AFC North Week 8 Recap: Steelers Take Commanding Division Lead With Win Over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a big AFC North road game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and after coming away with a big 28-24 win, they now have a commanding lead in the division as Week 8 comes to a close.

In addition to the Steelers beating the Ravens on Sunday in AFC North action, the Cleveland Browns lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-6. In the loss, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed just 12 of his 25 total passes for 12 yards. Mayfield wasn’t sacked by the Raiders defense in the game and he rushed for another 29 yards on six carries.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry led his team in receiving on Sunday with four receptions for 52 yards. Running back Kareem Hunt led Cleveland in rushing on Sunday with 66 yards on 14 total carries.

Defensively for the Browns in Sunday’s home loss, safety Ronnie Harrison led the team in total tackles with 10. Defensive end Olivier Vernon had the Browns two sacks of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who threw for just 112 yards and a touchdown on Sunday on 15 total completions.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had three field goals on Sunday and Las Vega wide receiver Hunter Renfrow scored the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Raiders rushed for 208 yards against the Browns on Sunday with running back Josh Jacobs having 138 on 31 carries.

The other AFC North team in action in Week 8 the Cincinnati Bengals, beat the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday 31-20. In the win, Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow completed 26 of his 37 total pass attempts for 249 yards with two touchdowns to wide receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Giovani Bernard in the fourth quarter.

Bernard, who also scored a rushing touchdown in Sundays win, led Cincinnati in rushing on Sunday with 62 yards on 15 carries. He also chipped in three receptions for 16 yards in the game. The Bengals leading receiver on Sunday was wide receiver Tee Higgins, who finished with six receptions 78 yards.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, safety Jesse Bates III led the team in total tackles 11 and had the team’s lone interception of the game. Linebacker Logan Wilson had the Bengals lone sack of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday.

Tannehill finished the game having completed 18 of his 390 total pass attempts for 233 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Titans wide receiver Corey Davis had eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in his teams losing effort on Sunday. Titans running back Derrick Henry finished with 112 yards and a touchdown on his 18 total carries.

The Steelers Sunday win over the Ravens now means they effectively have a three-game lead in the division entering Week 9. They will take their perfect 7-0 record on the road in Week 9 and play the 2-6 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As for the 5-2 Ravens, they will play the 5-2 Indianapolis Colts on the road next Sunday. The 5-3 Browns and the 2-5-1 Bengals are both on byes in Week 9.