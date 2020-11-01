2020 Week 8 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers have been completely stifled through the first half. The offense has been unable to get anything going which has resulted in a tired defense. That, and the injury to Tyson Alualu have resulted in the largest rushing total for any team on the season and its only the first half.

Steelers will get the ball at the beginning of the half and Ben Roethlisberger will go out after a right elbow scare on the sideline. Trailing by 10 points, but it feels like a 3+ possession game. Humbling for the entire Steelers team who will no doubt get an earful in the locker room.

1st half rushing yards Steelers 42

Ravens 179 — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) November 1, 2020

Ben appears to be “throwing like normal” leading into the second half according to Tracy Wolfson.

Ben Roethlisberger to Juju on the first play of the half for 24 yards, but the drive stalled out. What probably should have been a long pass interference penalty is not called and the Steelers punt to about the 16 yard line. The defense needs to redeem itself on this drive before the game gets completely out of hand.

One positive from this drive is that Ben Roethlisberger launched the ball a long distance. A good sign for the elbow scare.

Alex Highsmith with the interception, Steelers get the ball back. Good play in coverage for the rookie. He got up for that interception. T.J. Watt with the pressure.

Eric Ebron left wide open across the field. He caught the ball from Ben and took it in for the touchdown with no defenders in sight.

Team doctor still following Ben Roethlisberger around on the sideline. Clearly some concern over that surgically repaired elbow.

First INT of Alex Highsmith's career, college or NFL. Excellent athlete, comfortable moving backwards. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 1, 2020

Chris Boswell kicks the PAT, but there were too many men on the field for the Ravens. The Steelers are opting to re-kick, clearly respecting the Ravens short yardage defense.

Robert Spillane and Alex Highsmith have INTs today. Last time the Steelers had two LBs with a pick in the same game? 2016 opener against Washington. James Harrison and Ryan Shazier with INTs that game. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 1, 2020

Steelers over front sighting. And like clockwork the run goes for only about 2 yards.

Robert Spillane in coverage against J.K. Dobbins forcing the Ravens first 3-and-out of the game. The Steelers secure the punt at the 23 yard line.

Ben Roethlisberger to Eric Ebron for a nice 1st down pickup. The Steelers offense showing signs of life.

Empty set on 1st down with Ray-Ray McCloud on the field. Pass interference called and the Steelers are in Ravens territory.

Ben with an audible at the line. Diontae Johnson had no idea was the audible was and didn’t move on the snap. Thankfully, Ben to Chase Claypool for a 9 yard pickup on the other side of the field. He went right back to Chase Claypool for another first down.

Ben Roethlisberger sacked by Ferguson. 2nd and 17, Ben dumped off to James Conner who made a defender miss and went for about 12. 3rd and short for the Steelers. Well within field goal range to tie the game.

Ben to Juju Smith-Schuster in the middle for the 1st down pickup. Juju backed his way into the defender to ensure the 1st down yardage was picked up.

Ben to Juju who somehow stayed on his feet using his arm as his third leg and took the Steelers to around the 1 yard line. The Steelers burned a timeout as the offense did not look on the same page.