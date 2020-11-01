2020 Week 8 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Steelers are battle-tested from week seven, coming off the game against the Titans for the last undefeated team in the AFC. This week they will face the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North match that could have large implications for not only the seeding within the division, but the AFC at large. The Ravens are coming off a bye week, where they are 10-2 throughout John Harbaugh’s career as the coach there.

Steelers vs. Ravens all time record: 28-24-0

Steelers at Ravens all time record: 11-13-0

Last match result: 28-10 Ravens (2019)

Notable free agent addition: DE Calais Campbell, OLB Yannick Ngakoue (trade)

Notable draft picks: ILB Patrick Queen, RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Devin Duvernay, WR James Proche

Steelers Inactive Players:

S Jordan Dangerfield

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

CB Mike Hilton

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

G Derwin Gray

Ravens Inactive Players:

RB Mark Ingram

QB Trace McSorley

OL Ben Bredeson

OL Trystan Colon-Castillo

DT Broderick Washington

DT Justin Ellis

DE Jihad Ward

"No matter who is up there, the offensive line gets it done and the wide receiving corps…it might be the best in the NFL top to bottom." – @PhilSimmsQB on @steelers offense pic.twitter.com/jDvEKQcILa — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020

WEATHER FOOTBALL WEEKEND! Prepare for madness. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 1, 2020

Get ready for the #Steelers and #Ravens by reading my matchup of the week.https://t.co/2sVxC8Dtn6 — The 4th Wise Man (@TriggeredWise) November 1, 2020

Ten minutes until AFC North Football! How have you game time traditions changed since quarantine? Let us know in the discussion thread below.

Steelers win the toss and defer to the second half. Ravens offense to start. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎃🦇👻🧙‍♀️ (@Steelersdepot) November 1, 2020

Boswell kicked into the end zone for a touchback.

Gus Edwards for a couple yards up the middle on 1st. Dropped screen pass on 2nd. Robert Spillane pick-six on 3rd down. Quick touchdown for the Steelers. 7-0 Steelers.

Spillane you bad man !! — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) November 1, 2020

A nice tackle for loss by Stephon Tuitt on 2nd down. Lamar Jackson almost sacked and then taken down near the sideline. They called unnecessary roughness on 3rd down. Jackson is a running quarterback, he is always a threat. No problem with the Steelers ensuring he is taken down. Tough call.