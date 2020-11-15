2020 Week 10 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The 2020 Steelers have successfully etched themselves in the lore of the franchise going 8-0 for the first time in team history. The jury is still out whether or not they will be remembered as an all time great team amongst the many in Steelers history. To do that, they will need to display endurance through the second half of the season and into the playoffs.

Unless a first round bye is secured, the team would have to play in 17 straight weeks, or a full regular seasons worth, to make it to the Super Bowl. A tough task for any team in the NFL.

The Steelers looked exhausted at the end of a tough and physical three game road trip, so look for the team to look slightly more rested with the extra day of no travel.

Steelers vs. Bengals all time record: 66-35-0

Steelers vs. Bengals (at home): 34-16-0

Last match result: 16-10 Steelers (2019)

Notable offseason additions: CB Mackensie Alexander, S Vonn Bell, G Xavier Su’a-Filo

Notable draft picks: QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins

Steelers Inactives:

QB Josh Dobbs

RB Anthony McFarland

DB Mike Hilton

LB Jayrone Elliott

DE Isaiah Buggs

Bengals Inactives:

K Austin Seibert

RB Joe Mixon

CB LeShaun Sims

OG Keaton Sutherland

OL Bobby Hart

DT Geno Atkins

Tyson Alualu will be returning from a minor MCL injury that held him out of most of two games. This should help boost a run defense that went from first to worst in his absence.

Scouting reports: