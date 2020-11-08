2020 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 9 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Packers -7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Packers -7.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Bills +3.5
|Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -4
|Falcons -4
|Falcons -4
|Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -6.5
|Titans -6.5
|Titans -6.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +2
|Ravens -2
|Ravens -2
|Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +7
|Texans -7
|Texans -7
|New York Giants at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington -2.5
|Giants +2.5
|Giants +2.5
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Vikings -4
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -4.5
|Cardinals -4.5
|Cardinals -4.5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -4.5
|Buccaneers -4.5
|Buccaneers -4.5
|New England Patriots at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Jets +7.5
|Patriots -7.5
|Patriots -7.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +14.5
|Cowboys +14.5
|Steelers -14.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 30-17
|Steelers 30-14
|Week 8 Results
|5-9
|6-8
|2020 Results
|53-63-2
|55-61-2