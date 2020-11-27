2020 NFL Week 12: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday. It’s been a really messed up week so far and now we sit and wait to see what happens come Tuesday night as that’s when the Pittsburgh Steelers are now scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens. Hold your breath as the Steelers placed three players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and the Ravens placed a few more players on their list as well.

Happy holidays and I hope you had a great Thanksgiving all things considered.

As you know, Jim Wexell from Steel City Insiders has long criticized this site and taken issue with nearly every other thing we have done on it from its inception way back in 2008. He has long blocked me on Twitter and constantly takes shots at us on the platform as well. Even so, somebody asked me via email to promote his new book about Troy Polamalu and sent me a link to a tweet and asked me to write about it. So, there it is below and it looks like it would make a great Christmas gift.

In 1981 I was strung out 13 year-old and on the streets for Thanksgiving. To make a long story a short one, I had Thanksgiving dinner that year at a local Salvation Army spread. They do great work. I know times are tough for a lot of people this year but if you are looking for a charity to donate to, they would make a great choice. Below is a link.

Red Kettle 2020: Rescue Christmas | The Salvation Army USA

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the rest of the Week 12 NFL action and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 11 questions along with updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

1 – True or false: The Ravens longest offensive play from scrimmage on Tuesday will be greater than 37.5 yards.

2 – The Steelers and Ravens combined to have 44 total first downs in the Week 8 meeting between the two teams. Will the total number Tuesday night be greater than or less than 44.5?

3 – How many plays, including punts, will take place from the 50 yard-line during Tuesday’s game between the Steelers and Ravens?

4 – Will Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool score at least one touchdown against the Ravens on Tuesday?

5 – Name the Steelers player that will score the team’s FINAL touchdown in Tuesday’s game against the Ravens.

Tie Breaker: How many total interceptions will be thrown by the four AFC North teams in Week 12?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 11 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

NOTE: Due to the Steelers-Ravens game postponement todays results only include question four. I’ll tabulate the other answers and the tiebreaker following the rescheduled game. Full results next week!

Question 1: TBD. Ben passed for 267 yards against the Jaguars. He needs 303 passing yards against the Ravens to go over 569.5. Respondents were not expecting so much passing with 64% taking the under.

Question 2: TBD. James Conner led the Steelers rushing attack gaining 89 of the team’s 106 yards on the ground versus the Jaguars. If the Steelers gain at least 64 yards against the Ravens, a narrow 51% majority of respondents will gain a point by taking the over.

Question 3: TBD. Those respondents that listened to the Terrible Podcast prior to the Jaguars game know that referees had not called a single holding penalty on opposing linemen blocking T.J. Watt this season. Officials missed one play when a lineman tackled Watt preventing a sack of Jake Luton. However, an official finally flagged a lineman blatantly holding Watt during a pass rush. Let’s see if the officials are attentive during the Ravens game. 78% of respondents said T.J. Watt would not draw at least two holding penalties in the two games.

Question 4: Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon did not see the field against the Steelers. 80% of Depot respondents answered no to this question and received a point. Glennon started 22 games in his career and his team’s record is 6-16 in those starts. He’s played against the Steelers twice. In 2014, Glennon started six games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing five. The one win came against the Steelers (favored by 7.5 points) when he completed a five-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds to play. Glennon played the Steelers again in 2017 with Pittsburgh favored by seven points. That year he started four games for the Chicago Bears losing three. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Bears beat the favored Steelers in overtime. So, since his rookie year when he started 13 games Glennon has started nine games winning two. Both victories at the Steelers expense. This week, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Glennon would start against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. Glennon has never played versus the Browns. Hopefully, he has some magic left to pull out a victory.

Question 5: TBD. Steve Nelson almost intercepted a pass early in the second quarter of the Jaguars game. But he didn’t’ and none of the five scenarios Dave Bryant laid out transpired in the game. Hopefully, Vince Williams sacks Lamar Jackson, Steve Nelson intercepts a pass, Derek Watt catches a pass, Jordan Dangerfield forces or recovers a fumble, and the Steelers block a punt whenever they play the Ravens next. Then my challenge is determining which event occurs first. Meanwhile, the 27% of respondents who said none of those events will happen remain in the running for the point.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Jaguars scored 30 combined points. Let’s see how many points the Steelers and Ravens score just so long as the Steelers score more. The median response was for 91 total points scored in the two games.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Ben O/U 569.5 Pass Yards Steelers O/U 169.5 Rush Yards Watt Held Twice Mike Glennon 2 Snaps Most likely Scenario SD Consensus UNDER OVER FALSE NO VW SACK Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD NO TBD

This week just one question fully answered. Since 80% got question four correct and everyone on last week’s leaderboard responded to get this week’s participation point there is not much change to the standings. Two folks fell off but depending how their other responses are they may be right back on it next week. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 11 (still in progress)

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ManRayX 47 1st PittShawnC 44 2nd RMSteeler 38 3rd Beaver Falls Hosiery 37 4th (tie) B&G 37 4th (tie) ImMikeD 36 6th (tie) IC in Cincy 36 6th (tie) Steven Small 36 6th (tie) Don2727 36 6th (tie) pittfan 35 10th PaeperCup 34 11th (tie) -1 Andy N 34 11th (tie) +1 hoptown 34 11th (tie) +1 Douglas Prostorog 33 14th (tie) Buckeye Steel 33 14th (tie) Greg Payne 32 16th (tie) Chris92021 32 16th (tie) Jason W 32 16th (tie) DirtDawg1964 32 16th (tie) Style Points 32 16th (tie) Doc Ellis D 31 21st (tie) Steel_Man24 31 21st (tie) Ratsotex 30 23rd (tie) -2 Dave 30 23rd (tie) -2 Ted Webb 30 23rd (tie) +2 Keneyeam 30 23rd (tie) +2 Kdog 30 23rd (tie) +2 Pghomer 30 23rd (tie) +2 SJT63 30 23rd (tie) +2 Earl 30 23rd (tie) +2

*New to leaderboard