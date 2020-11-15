2020 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 10 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Titans +1
|Colts -1
|Titans +1
|Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -4
|Browns -4
|Texans +4
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -13.5
|Packers -13.5
|Jaguars +13.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Giants +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +6
|Buccaneers -6
|Buccaneers -6
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -4.5
|Raiders -4.5
|Raiders -4.5
|Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -1.5
|Chargers +1.5
|Dolphins -1.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -1.5
|Rams -1.5
|Rams -1.5
|San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -10
|49ers +10
|Saints -10
|Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +7.5
|Patriots +7.5
|Ravens -7.5
|Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -3.5
|Washington +3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bears +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -7.5
|Steelers -7.5
|Steelers -7.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 32-12
|Steelers 26-17
|Week 9 Results
|8-6
|8-6
|2020 Results
|61-69-2
|63-67-2