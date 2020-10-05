With One League-Leading Streak Now Ended, Another One Could Use Steelers’ Attention

Against the Houston Texans in their Week 3 home win, the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped a 25 consecutive game streak in which they had turned the football over at least once. With that streak now out of the way and the team set to play the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 5, this coming Sunday at Heinz Field would be a great time for the team to snap another streak, which is currently the longest in the NFL.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have now gone consecutive 23 games without scoring 30 or more points and that’s currently the longest drought in the NFL. The last time the Steelers did hit the 30-point mark in a game was in Week 13 of the 2018 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers, however, lost that home Sunday night game, 33-30.

51 NFL teams have scored 30 or more points in a game this season, most in at least 20 years. Steelers haven't scored at least 30 points in 23 games, longest drought in the NFL. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 5, 2020

The last time that the Steelers scored 30 or more points in a game and won was in their 2018 Week 10 Thursday night blowout of the Carolina Panthers. They scored 52 points in that game, which was the most scored by the team since 1966. 52 times since Mike Tomlin became the Steelers head coach in 2007 has the team scored 30 or more points in a game and they won 45 of those contests.

Entering the Monday night games to close out Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, 51 times have teams scored 30 or more points in a game this season. According to Dulac’s research, that’s the most in at least 20 years.

In case you’re curious, the Steelers Week 5 opponent, the Eagles, have yet to score 30 points in a game this season and have yet to allow that many to be scored against them as well. The last time the Eagles allowed 30 or more points to be scored against them was in Week 13 of the 2019 season against the Miami Dolphins. They lost that game 37-31.