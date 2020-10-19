Week 6 Monday Night Games Open Discussion Thread

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close on Monday night with two televised games.

The first of the two Monday night games has the (4-1) Buffalo Bills hosting the (4-1) Kansas City Chiefs at Bills Stadium. Both teams suffered first losses last week. It’s Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen and it should be an entertaining game

In the Monday night nightcap over on ESPN, the (2-3) Dallas Cowboys will host the (3-2) Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. This matchup features quarterbacks Kyler Murray versus Andy Dalton.

We have a long night of football ahead of us and as usual, I will try to add a few videos to this post as the games progress. Below are the inactives for the teams as well.

Have a great Monday night and thank you to all for visiting the site and chatting.

Chiefs Inactives: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Le’Veon Bell, RB DeAndre Washington, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris

Bills Inactives: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J Yeldon, TE Dawson Knox, OL Quinton Spain, DE Trent Murphy, DT Harrison Phillips, LB Matt Milano

Cardinals Inactives:

Cowboys Inactives: