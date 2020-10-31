Watch: The Depot 180 – October 30th – Episode 70

Episode 70 – October 30th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discuss the different paths for the Steelers and Ravens ahead of their week 8 matchup. One team, fresh off the battle of the undefeated teams, while the other is coming off of their bye week. I discuss the injury reports for both teams, and discuss Ben Roethlisberger and his steady stable of receivers over time.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version