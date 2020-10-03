Watch: The Depot 180 – October 2nd – Episode 62

Episode 62 – October 2nd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers week 4 games against the Titans was delayed. Today I discuss the fallout from this change and coach/player sentiment on the matter. I also talk about some players recovering from injury and TJ Watt being named the AFC Defensive Player of the month for September.

