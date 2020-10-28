Watch: The Depot 180 – October 27th – Episode 69

Episode 69 – October 27th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are 6-0! Today I discuss the week seven game against the Tennessee Titans and some key stats that decided the outcome. I also discuss the injury recap and the week 10 schedule flex.

