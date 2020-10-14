Watch: The Depot 180 – October 13th – Episode 65

Episode 65 – October 13th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979. Today I discuss some of the stars of the week 5 match against the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the injuries that the team will deal with moving forward.

