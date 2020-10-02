Vince Williams Helping Donate Over 1000 Laptops To Pittsburgh Students

Vince Williams is bringing much needed positivity to 2020, teaming up with The Education Partnership in order to give 1000 laptops to students in the Pittsburgh area.

Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley has an excellent article detailing Williams efforts to give back to his community.

“I just feel like America is going through a difficult time right now, and I’ve been so fortunate and blessed in my life that God has put me in a position to reach out and help people, so that’s what I want to do,” Williams told Varley and the site.

Pittsburgh schools have been conducted virtually since the school year started last month. That’s made computers and Internet access a necessity for students. Williams is helping those families unable to afford a laptop. It’s another in a long list of instances of Steelers giving back to the community. It’s all the more important at a critical time like 2020 where so many families and communities are struggling.

“The Education Partnership is so thankful for Vince’s support. He truly is an excellent role model for our kids through his generosity, humility, and work ethic on and off the field,” said Josh Whiteside, Executive Director of the Education Partnership.

The Partnership helps provide school supplies for low-income communities in Southwestern PA. According to their website, they’ve helped over 55,000 students, 5500 teachers, and 144 schools. Contributions by people like Williams go a long way to lending a hand.

Several Steelers took note of Williams’ generosity on Twitter, including Cam Heyward and former Steelers’ CB Ike Taylor.

Good job @VinnyVidiVici98 this is getting the job done! https://t.co/hCHvms9Khe — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 1, 2020

As well as you @CamHeyward

With @VinnyVidiVici98 the two just understand what it is to be a professional on and off the field KUDOS https://t.co/rAZqOQjNcP — . (@Ike_SwagginU) October 1, 2020

Williams left this response to Taylor.

Thank you Ike! I was brought up in an amazing culture with Vets who cared about me. You guys showed me what it meant to be a Steeler and I appreciate y’all. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 1, 2020

Now Williams will serve as a leader and role model to the rest of the locker room. A few weeks ago during an Instagram Live Video, Williams said his focus was on providing tangible, direct action to communities that were hurting. He’s someone who talks the talk and walks the walk. There are plenty of players in the NFL who do that, good news too often gets overshadowed, so it’s important to shine a light on moments like this.