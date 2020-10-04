Tomlin, Steelers Look To Extend Post-Bye Week Win Streak To Four Games Against Eagles

The Pittsburg Steelers are currently on their 2020 bye week after having their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans postponed. When they return to action in Week 5, the Steelers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field. That game will present a chance for head coach Mike Tomlin to extend his post-bye week winning streak to four games.

Overall, the Steelers have fared well off bye weeks under Tomlin. Dating back to Tomlin’s first season as the Steelers head coach in 2007, the team has compiled a 9-4 post-bey week record. The Steelers have won their last three post-bye week games after losing three in a row from 2014-2016. The Steelers are 3-2 in home games following bye weeks under Tomlin.

Last season, the Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins 27-14 on Monday Night Football following the team’s Week 7 bye. The last Steelers loss following a bye week was in 2016 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was a road game.

The last time the Steelers played the Eagles following their bye week was in 2012, which was strangely enough the last time the team had a Week 4 bye. The Steelers won that game at Heinz Field 16-14.

The Eagles are 2-4 against teams coming off bye weeks under their head coach Doug Pederson since he took over the job in 2016.

The Eagles are playing in Week 4 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. That game will take place Sunday night in San Francisco.