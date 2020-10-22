Titans Wednesday Injury Report Week 7: Three Players Sidelined; Three Others Limited

The Tennessee Titans have now released their official injury report for Week 7 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day with three others being limited in the session.

Not practicing for the Titans on Wednesday were linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (illness), tackle Isaiah Wilson (illness). Clowney will likely be fine come Sunday as he has not missed a game and he has played just shy of 80 percent of the defense’s snaps. He has been on the Titans injury report the last several weeks.

Limited in practice for the Titans on Wednesday were defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle).

Smith injured his ankle this past Sunday and was unable to finish that game against the Houston Texans. Jones, on the other hand, was on the Titans injury report last week as well but played on Sunday against the Texans. Kelly is also expected to be fine for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.