Titans Thursday Injury Report Week 7: WR A.J. Brown Added After Sitting Out Practice

The Tennessee Titans have now released their second official injury report for Week 7 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that all but two players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Titans on Thursday tackle Isaiah Wilson (illness) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), a new edition to the team’s injury report. Brown, who missed two games earlier in the season with a knee bone bruise, was listed as practicing fully on the team’s Wednesday report. Last week he sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday and ultimately played against the Houston Texans.

Practicing fully fort the Titans on Thursday were linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (illness), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle). Clowney and Pruitt were both listed on Wednesday as sitting out practice while Jones, Kelly and Smith were all previously listed as limited participants.

By the sound of things, only Wilson and Brown are in real jeopardy of missing the Titans Sunday home game against the Steelers. Friday’s injury report should shed a lot more light on their statuses.