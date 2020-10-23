Titans Friday Injury Report Week 7: All Players Full Participants With No Game Status Designations

The Tennessee Titans have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 7 ahead of their Sunday hone game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that all seven players listed practiced fully earlier in the day.

Practicing fully for the Titans on Friday were tackle Isaiah Wilson (illness) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (illness), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle). None of those players received game status designations on Friday so barring anything unexpected, all should be available to the team on Sunday against the Steelers.

The most questionable players for the Titans entering Friday were Brown and Wilson as neither practiced on Thursday. The other five players Clowney, Pruitt, Jones, Kelly, and Smith, were listed as full practice participants on Thursday as well.

The Titans biggest injury news this past week was staring left tackle Taylor Lewan as he tore his ACL in the teams Sunday game against the Houston Texans. Lewan was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list this week. The Titans did, however, activate wide receiver Corey Davis form the COVID-19 list this past week. He should play Sunday against the Steelers.