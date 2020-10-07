The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Tomlin Tuesday, Eagles Preview, T.J. Watt, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some of the most recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they begin preparing for their Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alex and I talk about the latest injury news concerning the Steelers, their four protected practice players for Week 5 and the team being able to have fans on Sunday at Heinz Field for the first time this season. We quickly go over the latest NFL news concerning the Tennessee Titans and their continued problems battling COVID-19.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media on Tuesday and as usual, Alex and I recap his main talking points. We also briefly cover a few things that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to see Wednesday morning during his media session.

The Steelers will play the Eagles on Sunday so ahead of that contest we are pleased to have Dave Spadaro back on the show again. Dave covers the Eagles for the team’s official website and also does a podcast for them as well. Dave tells us all about the 1-2-1 Eagles entering Week 5 and we talk extensively about what they have going on offensively and defensively ahead of the Sunday game against the Steelers. Dave also gives up a health update on the Eagles and even predicts the outcome of Sunday’s game at the end of the interview.

Dave covers the Eagles for the team's official website and also does a podcast for them as well.

Alex and I close out this Wednesday show by talking about several other Steelers topics and that includes us going over a few things that former safety Troy Polamalu said during his most recent radio interview. We also talk about the T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt and both potentially making it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

