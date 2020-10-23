The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Injury Report, Dr. Mel Interview, Roster Moves, Titans Preview, Week 7 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all has transpired with Pittsburgh Steelers since Wednesday’s show.

We go over the Steelers Wednesday and Thursday injury reports first and then talk some about what coordinators Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler had to say on Thursday during their media sessions. We also look at the health of the Tennessee Titans entering Friday.

With inside linebacker Devin Bush recently suffering a torn ACL, we have Dr. Melanie Friedlander back on the show to discuss his knee injury and more. We talk about the nature of Bush’s injury, rehab time and more. We also talk about the health of cornerback Mike Hilton, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey during this segment. If not already doing so, make sure you are following Dr. Friedlander on Twitter at @girlsurgeon.

The Steelers made quite a few roster moves during the middle of this Friday podcast so Alex and I recap them all. We discuss who the Steelers punter on Sunday might be and more.

On Sunday, the Steelers will play the Titans in Nashville, so Alex and I thoroughly preview that game from all angles. We talk offense and defense for both teams and much, much more.

After previewing the game against the titans, Alex and I then proceed to pick all the Week 7 NFL games against the spread and that includes giving our final score predictions for the Steelers game against the Titans.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

