The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Eagles All-22, Le’Veon Bell, Browns Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. will or should the Steelers have interest in Bell? Where will he land and for how much? We try to answer those questions about Bell as well to get this podcast started.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked to the media on Tuesday so Alex and I go over his main talking points. That means we discuss the early week health of the Steelers ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns. We also talk at length about Tomlin’s comments he made about the play of the Steelers defense against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alex and I have both gone deep into the Week 5 All-22 tape from the Eagles game so we share our thoughts on all that stuck out to us on both sides of the football.

The Steelers will play the Browns on Sunday so Alex and I have Scott Petrak back on the podcast on Wednesday to start previewing that AFC North contest. Scott covers the Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette and also has more work of his on BrownsZone.com that you should check out. We go all over the place with Scott for 30 minutes on Wednesday and get a lot of great insight from him on the Browns season to date and more. If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

