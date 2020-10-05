The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bye Week, AFC North, 30-Point Streak, JuJu Value, Titans Investigation, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a few things that stuck out on Sunday while watching the various NFL games around the league. We talk quite a bit about some solid quarterback play that we observed as well.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers on a bye in Week 4, Alex and I discuss more of the fallout stemming from the COVID outbreak the Tennessee Titans had last week that led to the postponement of their game. We talk about the investigation the NFL and NFLPA have of the Titans and what the results of that might be in the way of punishment.

The Steelers Week 5 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, played Sunday night so Alex and I briefly go over what we observed and what stuck out the most to us on both sides of the football.

The Steelers had some news on Saturday as a practice squad tackle of theirs was arrested. We go over that situation thoroughly.

The Steelers haven’t scored 30 or more points in a game in quite a while so Alex and I discuss that streak and more.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to say all of the right things about his future past the 2020 season so Alex and I go next level and talk about his current value and what an early offseason contract extension might could look like for him.

We talk some about the blocking so far of Steelers tight end Eric Ebron and several other smaller topics of discussion related to the team through the first three weeks of their season.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

