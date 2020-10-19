Season 11, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent passing of super scout Dave-Te Thomas.

After discussing Thomas and the great loss he is, Alex and I turn attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home win against the Cleveland Browns. We give a 30,000 foot view of the game to start with.

Alex and I then discuss Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush suffering a season-ending injury on Sunday and what that means for the team moving forward. What will the Steelers do now at inside linebacker when it comes to replacing Bush? We discuss that topic extensively and also talk quite a bit about inside linebacker Robert Spillane, the player who replaced Bush on Sunday against the Browns. We also talk about the other Steelers injuries that happened on Sunday.

Alex and I get into a deep recap of the Steelers win over the Browns and it begins with us talking about the defensive play in that contest. We talk about the pick-6 by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the play of the defensive line on Sunday.

We then shift over to the play of the Steelers offense on Sunday. We talk motion usage, running success rates and the deep passing of one quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We also talk about the continued impact that rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool is having on the offense.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Game Recap, Bush Injury, Spillane, Dave-Te Thomas Tribute, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-oct-19-episode-1337

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 32 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n