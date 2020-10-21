Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 7: Derek Watt, Mike Hilton, Five Other Sat Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 7 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Tennessee Titans and the Wednesday offering shows that seven players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday by the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Maurkice Pouncey (foot),fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) cornerback Mike Hilton inside linebacker Devin Bush (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Bush, who was scheduled to ha e surgery on his torn ACL on Wednesday, will likely be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later this week. As for the other six players that did not practice on Wednesday, Watt and Hilton are likely the ones to worry about the most when it comes to their potential availability on Sunday against the Titans.

Limited on Wednesday in practice was guard David DeCastro (abdomen), who missed the team’s Week 6 game with his abdomen injury. The team sounds like they’re hopefully to have DeCastro back on Sunday against the Titans. For that to happen. however, DeCastro will likely need to practice fully on Thursday and Friday.

Practicing fully on Wednesday was wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back), who like DeCastro, sat out against the Browns this past Sunday because of injury. Barring any sort of setback, Johnson should be able to play against the Titans.