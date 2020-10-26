Steelers Vs. Titans: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 7

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 7 Sunday afternoon road win against the Tennessee Titans are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Four of the five expected five starters played all 79 snaps on Sunday. Third-year tackle Chukwuma Okorafor played all but one snap against the Titans while tackle Jerald Hawkins (5) also saw a few plays on offense on Sunday mostly as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end.

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (59) left a little early with an ankle injury but vows ti be ready for Week 8. JuJu Smith-Schuster (65), James Washington (18) and rookie Chase Claypool (51) all had playing time. Ray-Ray McCloud (8) played a bit on offense against the Titans as well. Claypool is obviously out-snapping Washington at this point.

Running backs: James Conner (66) started again and played most of the snaps. Benny Snell Jr. (6) logged less playing time than Jaylen Samuels (9) did against the Titans. Trey Edmunds (1), who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, was barely used and rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) saw a little playing time on Sunday and had a few total touches. Fullback Derek Watt (0) was inactive on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (66) out-snapped Vance McDonald (35) for a sixth consecutive week while Zach Gentry (0) was once again an inactive.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (79) played the entire game against the Titans in his sixth game back from his 2019 elbow injury.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (50) and Stephon Tuitt (48) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Nissan Stadium as did Tyson Alualu (34). Isaiah Buggs (0) was inactive on Sunday and newcomer Chris Wormley (10) saw limited snaps. Henry Mondeaux, who dressed in place of Buggs on Sunday, played one snap at fullback against the Titans in addition to 6 snaps on defense and 17 more on special teams.

Inside linebackers: Vince Williams (45) led the way in snaps at inside linebacker. Robert Spillane (43), in his first NFL start played quite a bit and Ulysees Gilbert III (14) also saw his first defensive playing time in the NFL against the Titans on sub package downs. Marcus Allen only played on special teams.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (49) and Bud Dupree (54) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Titans but did get some breathers from rookie Alex Highsmith (8) and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (3). Jayrone Elliott also dressed on Sunday following his Saturday elevation but only saw a few special team snaps.

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden and Steven Nelson played 56 of 57 snaps in Week 7. Sub package cornerback Mike Hilton (0) was inactive with a shoulder injury and Cameron Sutton (33) played quite extensively in his place. Justin Layne (12) saw snaps on the outside in the dime defense on Sunday against the Titans. Rookie James Pierre was limited to his usual special teams role.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (57) and Terrell Edmunds (48) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis (0) and Jordan Dangerfield (1) only played on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Highsmith (18) Adeniyi (18), Mondeaux (16), Gilbert (15) and Snell (15) were the special teams snaps leaders against the Titans on Sunday.