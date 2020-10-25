Steelers Vs. Titans: Inactives For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 7 Sunday road game against the Tennessee Titans and as expected, the list includes several familiar names and two players who were ruled out for the contest on Friday because of injuries.

After being ruled out for the Sunday game against the Titans on the teams Friday injury report, fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) are inactive for the Week 7 road game. The two players suffered their injuries in the Steelers Week 6 home game. This will mark the second game this season that Watt has missed due an injury and the first for Hilton.

With Watt inactive, running back Trey Edmunds, who was elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday, will dress for the second time this season. Outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott is also dressing on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Steelers other five inactive players for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Titans are mostly all familiar names. That list of four healthy scratches in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Zach Gentry, guard Derwin Gray and rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Also inactive on Sunday is defensive end Isaiah Buggs. Henry Mondeaux gets the helmet in his place after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday.

Steelers Inactive Players:

FB Derek Watt

CB Mike Hilton

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

G Derwin Gray

DE Isaiah Buggs

Titans Inactive Players:

OLB Derick Roberson

LB David Long Jr

OT Isaiah Wilson

DT Matt Dickerson

DB Joshua Kalu

OL Daniel Munyer