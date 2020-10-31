Article

Steelers Vs. Ravens 2020 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Posted on
Steelers Ravens Week 7 2020

2020 Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD

Playing Surface: Bermuda Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Raven -3.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-6-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.

Baltimore are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games.
Baltimore are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games this season.
Baltimore are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Baltimore are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games played in November.

Steelers Injuries

S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep) – Out
LB Ulysees Gilbert (back) – Out
DE Chris Wormley (knee) – Out – IR
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Questionable
FB Derek Watt (hamstring) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries:

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) – Doubtful
S Anthony Levine (abdomen) – Questionable
CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) – Questionable

Weather:

BALTIMORE WEATHER

Game Release:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Release (Nov. 1) (1)

Game Capsule:

Week 8 NFL Capsules-2
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top