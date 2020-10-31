Steelers Vs. Ravens 2020 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 8
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD
Playing Surface: Bermuda Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Raven -3.5
Week 8 NFL TV CBS coverage map via @506sports #Steelers #Ravens #PITvsBAL https://t.co/f7lSqxVMpQ pic.twitter.com/FQNfN7Gdn9
— Steelers Depot 🎃🦇👻🧙♀️ (@Steelersdepot) October 28, 2020
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-6-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.
Baltimore are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games.
Baltimore are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games this season.
Baltimore are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Baltimore are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games played in November.
Steelers Injuries
S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep) – Out
LB Ulysees Gilbert (back) – Out
DE Chris Wormley (knee) – Out – IR
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) – Questionable
FB Derek Watt (hamstring) – Questionable
Ravens Injuries:
RB Mark Ingram (ankle) – Doubtful
S Anthony Levine (abdomen) – Questionable
CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Release (Nov. 1) (1)
Game Capsule:Week 8 NFL Capsules-2