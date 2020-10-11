Steelers Vs. Eagles: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 5 Sunday home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and as expected, the list includes a lot of familiar names and two new ones.

After being ruled out for the Sunday game against the eagles on the teams Friday injury report, fullback Derek watt and inside linebacker Marcus Allen are inactive for the Week 5 home game. The two players failed to practice all week after suffering their injuries in the Steelers Week 3 home game.

With Watt inactive, running back Trey Edmunds, who was elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday will dress for the first time this season and play extensively on special teams. With Allen inactive on Sunday, second year inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III is dressing for the first time this season.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Eagles are all familiar names. That list of four healthy scratches includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, guard Derwin Gray, tight end Zach Gentry and rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Steelers Inactive Players:

FB Derek Watt

ILB Marcus Allen

OL Derwin Gray

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

Eagles Inactive Players:

QB Nate Sudfeld

WR DeSean Jackson

WR Alshon Jeffery

CB Avonte Maddov

RB Jason Huntley

DE Case Toohill

TE Hakeem Butler