Steelers Vs. Eagles 2020 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis), Shannon Spake (analysis)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -7

Trends:

Philadelphia are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Philadelphia are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games on the road.

Philadelphia are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia are 9-3-1 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games played in October.

Philadelphia are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games played in week 5.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games.

Pittsburgh are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games played in October.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in week 5.

Eagles Injuries

WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) – Out

WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, foot) – Out

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) – Out

Steelers Injuries:

FB Derek Watt (hamstring) – Out

ILB Marcus Allen (foot) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: