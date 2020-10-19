Steelers Vs. Browns: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 6

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 Sunday afternoon home win against the Cleveland Browns are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: Two of the five expected five starters played all 65 snaps on Sunday and that includes tackle Alejandro Villanueva and rookie guard Kevin Dotson, who made his second career start with veteran David DeCastro (0) sidelined with an abdomen injury. Center Maurkice Pouncey (54) left the game very late again with a foot injury and J.C. Hassenauer (11) took over for him. Tackle Jerald Hawkins (10) also saw double-digit plays on offense on Sunday as an eligible lineman lined up as a tight end and a few more at tackle. Derwin Gray (3) got some late snaps in as well at guard in place of Matt Feiler (62).

Wide receivers: Diontae Johnson (0) was inactive on Sunday and Deon Cain (4) dressed in his place against the Browns and got in the game late. Chase Claypool (51), JuJu Smith-Schuster (42), and James Washington (43) played the bulk of the wide receiver snaps in Week 6. Ray-Ray McCloud (13) played some on offense against the Browns as well.

Running backs: James Conner (43) started and played most of the snaps. Benny Snell Jr. (14) logged the next-most playing time at this position group and Jaylen Samuels (5) was barely on the field. Rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (10) saw a little playing time on Sunday and had a few total touches. Fullback Derek Watt (4) was back from his hamstring injury on Sunday but played very little on offense.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (46) out-snapped Vance McDonald (40) for a fifth consecutive week while Zach Gentry (0) was once again an inactive.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (58) played most of game against the Browns in his fifth game back from his 2019 elbow injury. Backup Mason Rudolph (7) mopped up in the Steelers blowout win.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (48) and Stephon Tuitt (41) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Heinz Field as did Tyson Alualu (26). Isaiah Buggs (8) and Chris Wormley (11) were both also briefly worked into the defensive line rotation against the Browns.

Inside linebackers: Devin Bush (27) left right before halftime with a serious knee injury and did not return. He was replaced by Robert Spillane (30). Vince Williams played 46 defensive snaps while Marcus Allen (0) was limited to just special teams work. Ulysees Gilbert III (0) was inactive on Sunday with Allen back healthy.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (51) and Bud Dupree (46) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Browns but did get some breathers from Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (9) and rookie Alex Highsmith (8).

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden and Steven Nelson played all 57 snaps in Week 6. Sub package cornerbacks Mike Hilton (22) and Cameron Sutton (26) played quite extensively as expected with the former leaving the game early with a shoulder injury. Justin Layne (3) played some dime snaps after Hilton left the game injured. Justin Pierre only played on special teams against the Browns.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick (57) and Terrell Edmunds (54) played extensively, as expected. Sean Davis (0) and Jordan Dangerfield (0) only played on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Spillane (21), Adeniyi (20), Dangerfield (20), Highsmith (19), Pierre (19) and Snell (15), were the special teams snaps leaders against the Browns on Sunday.