Steelers Vs. Browns 2020 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 6
Cleveland Browns (4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (analysis)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -4
Week 6 NFL TV CBS coverage map via @506sports #Steelers #Browns #CLEvsPIT https://t.co/B1anAFvqtL pic.twitter.com/ltv0T34Hhj
— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 14, 2020
Trends:
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games.
Cleveland are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
Cleveland are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 3-16-1 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.
Cleveland are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cleveland are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games played in October.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in week 6.
Browns Injuries
S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) – Out
S Karl Joseph (hamstring) – Out
LB Jacob Phillips (knee) – Out
G Wyatt Teller (calf) – Out
WR Odell Beckham (illness) – Questionable
P Jamie Gillan (left groin) – Questionable
WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib) – Questionable
QB Baker Mayfield (chest) – Questionable
DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) – Questionable
DE Olivier Vernon (groin) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
G David DeCastro (abdomen) – Out
WR Diontae Johnson (back) – Out
Weather:
