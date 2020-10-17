Steelers Vs. Browns 2020 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 6

Cleveland Browns (4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (analysis)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -4

Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games.

Cleveland are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Cleveland are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 3-16-1 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games on the road.

Cleveland are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cleveland are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games played in October.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in week 6.

Browns Injuries

S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) – Out

S Karl Joseph (hamstring) – Out

LB Jacob Phillips (knee) – Out

G Wyatt Teller (calf) – Out

WR Odell Beckham (illness) – Questionable

P Jamie Gillan (left groin) – Questionable

WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib) – Questionable

QB Baker Mayfield (chest) – Questionable

DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) – Questionable

DE Olivier Vernon (groin) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

G David DeCastro (abdomen) – Out

WR Diontae Johnson (back) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: