Steelers Visit With WR Anthony Johnson

Minor bit of housekeeping to bring to you guys. According to the NFL’s official transaction sheet, the Pittsburgh Steelers visited with WR Anthony Johnson yesterday.

Johnson should sound like a familiar name. Pittsburgh signed him to a futures contract early in January. He was carried through the bulk of the summer before being waived/injured in late August and released with a settlement September 4th.

Pittsburgh’s dealt with injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who sat out Wednesday with a knee injury, while Diontae Johnson has battled a variety of injuries this season. Both are expected to play this weekend against the Titans. The Steelers currently have three receivers on their practice squad – Deon Cain, Cody White, and Amara Darboh – so this visit with Johnson is unlikely to result in a signing. The team is just updating their emergency list.

In college at Buffalo, Johnson caught 133 career passes for 2367 yards and 25 touchdowns. He signed as a UDFA with Tampa in 2019 and also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers before the Steelers signed him.

