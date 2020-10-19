Steelers Use Of Motion At Snap Produced High Success Rate Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their use of offensive motion at the snap of the football in their Sunday win against the Cleveland Browns and in this game they had quite a bit of success in the process.

In total, the Steelers ran 14 offensive plays that included motion at the snap with one of those being wiped out by a penalty. All 14 plays were runs and 9 of them resulted in the play being successful.

Six of the successful running plays included running back James Conner carrying the football and those runs totaled 43 yards. Wide receiver Chase Claypool had two successful runs on plays that included motion at the snap of the football with one of them resulting in a touchdown. Running back Benny Snell Jr. chipped in a successful run as well on a play that included motion at the snap of the football.

In total, those 14 runs resulted in 49 yards being gained. The longest run was 8 yards by Conner early in the fourth quarter.

Below is a listing of the 13 plays if you would like to watch them.