Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 6: G David DeCastro Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Thursday offering show several players moving in the right direction in terms of practice participation levels. One starter, however, is still not practicing.

Failing to practice again on Thursday was guard David DeCastro (abdomen) and it seems like he’s well on track to miss the Sunday home game against the Browns. It would mark the third game that DeCastro has missed this season as he also sat out the first two games of the season with a knee injury. Rookie guard Kevin Dotson would likely start in place of DeCastro if the veteran can’t play on Sunday.

After sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) is listed on Thursday as having been limited in practice. Johnson was injured during the first half of the Steelers Week 5 Sunday game while retuning a punt.

The Steelers had several other players listed on Wednesday’s injury report as not practicing retuning on Thursday to work fully. That list of players includes tight end Eric Ebron (hand), center Maurkice Pouncey (foot), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related)

Additionally, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (shoulder), who was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, practiced fully on Thursday.

It looks like the Steelers will also get inside linebacker Marcus Allen (foot) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) back in Week 6 as both players once again practiced fully on Thursday. Allen and Watt both missed the Steelers Week 5 game with their respective injuries.