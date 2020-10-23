Steelers Release P Dustin Colquitt, Sign DE Henry Mondeaux To Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves Friday morning, highlighted by the release of veteran punter Dustin Colquitt. The team also placed ILB Deivn Bush on IR, signing DE Henry Mondeaux in his place, while adding LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.

Colquitt was signed prior to Week One but had struggled throughout the season, registering a 43.1 average, the worst since his rookie season in 2005. He also tied for the league’s worst net average and had an ugly performance against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

The team has yet to announce who their new punter will be but that job could go back to Jordan Berry, the man cut for Colquitt prior to the start of the season. Berry was brought in for a visit earlier in the week. The team also has rookie P Corliss Waitman on the practice squad.

Bush officially lands on injured reserved after tearing his ACL against the Browns. His season will come to an end. Mondeaux is a semi-surprise to replace him, elevated to the 53 for the first time in his career. A UDFA out of Oregon, he’s impressed in the couple of camps and preseasons he’s been with the team.

Wilborn rounds out the practice squad with Mondeux’s elevation creating an open spot. A safety/linebacker hybrid at Ball State, Wilborn was also brought in for a visit earlier in the week. A UDFA in 2020, he initially signed with the Atlanta Falcons before being cut as they trimmed their roster to 53.