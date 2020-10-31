Steelers Place DE Chris Wormley On IR; Add Three Others To Roster From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several transactions on Saturday that included one player being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injure list.

The Steelers placed defensive end Chris Wormley on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday and promoted running back Trey Edmunds to the roster from the practice squad. Wormley injured his knee las weekend and must now be on the Reserve/Injured list for at least three weeks. There’s currently no word on how long Wormley will be sidelined for.

As for Edmunds, he will likely dress again on Sunday against the Ravens and his promotion might be sign that fullback Derek Watt won’t be healthy enough to play in that contest. Watt ended the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

The Steelers also elevated two players from their practice squad and they are outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott and rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr.. This is the second time this season that Elliott has been elevated and the first time for Brooks, who was drafted in the sixth-round this year by the team.

Both Elliott and Brooks will likely dress on Sunday with inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III and safety Jordan Dangerfield both already ruled out for the contest with injuries.