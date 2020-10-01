Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Month For September

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt had a great month of September as the team’s former first round draft pick out of Wisconsin registered three and a half sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, two pass defenses and an interception in the team’s first three games of the 2020 season. That performance has now led to Watt being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday.

Watt, who was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 2 performance against the Denver Broncos, had 2.5 sacks for a loss of 20 yards, four quarterback hits and four tackles in that contest. In the team’s most recent Week 3 game against the Hesston Texans, Watt had four tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss and a sack in the home win.

“I think they did a good job all day of protecting him and using a multitude of chips and backs and tight ends and receivers and funky splits, so that was affecting the way that I rush the passer,” said Watt on how the Texans tried to defend him on Sunday. “Funny enough at the end they just chipped a little bit too hard and the tackle came underneath, and I was able to make a play.”

Mike Tomin also recently talked about Watt’s growth as a player.

“I think he’s still writing that story,” said Tomlin. “He was pretty awesome a year ago to be quite honest with you. I know he has an intention of being continually better, so he’s still writing that story. His talents are just a part of the equation. His hyper-focus, his attention to detail, his awareness I think all add up to big playmaking ability and splash plays for us.”

Watt was twice named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2018 and las season he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.