Steelers Injury Update: Derek Watt, Mike Hilton Deemed Questionable To Begin Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sunday and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of the team as they start ramping up preparations for that Week 7 game.

Tomlin started off his Tuesday press conference by saying that inside linebacker Devin Bush is scheduled to have surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday. Tomlin said he won’t know more about Bush’s prognosis until after surgery has perfumed.

Tomlin then went on to update the conditions of the two other players injured in the team’s game this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder).

“Derek Watt experienced some hamstring discomfort throughout the game as he worked his way back from his previous hamstring injury and that’ll make his availability questionable as we prepare this week,” Tomlin said. “We’ll look at his practice participation and the quality of it and let that kind of be our guide in terms of his availability. Mike Hilton same thing with his shoulder injury. It’s probably going to limit him at the early portions of the week. We’ll watch him and watch him close and let that be our guide in terms of how we proceed.”

Tomlin also updated the conditions of two players who missed Sunday’s game against the Browns with injuries, guard David DeCastro (abdomen) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back).

“David DeCastro is coming off of injury and he’s scheduled to work tomorrow,” Tomlin said. “Diontae Johnson’s coming off of an injury and he’ scheduled to work tomorrow. We’ll let the quality of that work and how they respond to that work over the course of the week determine their availability, but we’re optimistic about those two. The rest are kind of bumps and bruises associated with play.”

As for guard/center Stefen Wisniewski, who resumed practicing last week, Tomlin updated his progress on Tuesday but would not commit to him being activated off the teams Reserve/Injured list this weekend.

“I know that he worked well today and he’s scheduled to work again tomorrow and we’re going to let you know the quality of that work be our guide in terms of how we approach his status, Tomlin said of Wisniewski.

Wisniewski has been sidelined with pectoral injury since Week 1.