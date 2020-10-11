Steelers G David DeCastro, WR Diontae Johnson Leave Eagles Game With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already had two players leave their Sunday Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injuries.

In the first quarter, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) and guard David DeCastro (abdomen) both left the game against the Eagles and both have been termed questionable to return.

DeCastro missed the Steelers first two games of the season with a knee injury. Rookie guard Kevin Dotson replaced DeCastro in the game.

The Steelers and Eagles are tied 7-7 after the first quarter at Heinz Field.