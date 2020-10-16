Steelers Friday Injury Report: DeCastro, Johnson Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week, ruling two players out for Sunday’s pivotal AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns. WR Diontae Johnson (back) and OG David DeCastro (abdomen) will not play.

Johnson suffered his back injury on a first half punt return Sunday against the Eagles. After working in limited fashion yesterday, he was held out of today’s practice. Johnson will have only played 25 snaps over the past three games, hampered by toe injuries and a concussion suffered earlier in the season. DeCastro missed his third straight day of practice after also suffering the injury in Sunday’s win over Philadelphia. This will be the third game he’s missed this season.

Chase Claypool will continue to see an increased amount of snaps in Johnson’s absence. Coming off a four touchdown performance, he already figured to be in line for more work in the offense. James Washington will also see more snaps in 11 personnel. Ray-Ray McCloud should take over Johnson’s role as punt returner. Kevin Dotson will make his third start of the season at right guard in place of DeCastro. Dotson has played well in his absence, including coming in cold against a tough Eagles’ front.

No other Steelers have been given an injury designation entering this weekend’s contest. Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Marcus Allen (foot), Derek Watt (hamstring), Maurkice Pouncey (foot), Eric Ebron (hand), TJ Watt (shoulder), and Stephon Tuitt all practiced in full Friday.