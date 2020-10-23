Report: Steelers To Sign P Jordan Berry

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t currently have a punter on their 53-man roster but that will obviously change prior to the team’s Sunday road game against the Tennessee Titans. Who will that punter be? It sounds like it will be Jordan Berry, the team’s former punter.

According to Field Yates on Friday, the Steelers are expected to sign Berry soon. Berry was in for a visit with the team this past week and the holdup in signing him might be related to COVID-19 testing protocols.

On Friday, the Steelers released veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, who was signed right before the start of the regular season. To make room for Colquitt, Berry had his contract terminated.

Colquitt did not punt well at all in the Steelers first five regular season games and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that a punter change could take place before the team’s Sunday road game against the Titans.

The Steelers have also carries rookie punter Corliss Waitman on their practice squad all season and speculation was building on Friday that he might be the one to take over the duties after Colquitt was let go.