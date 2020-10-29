Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 8: RB Mark Ingram, CB Jimmy Smith Both Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second official injury report for Week 8 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Ravens on Thursday were nose tackle Brandon Williams (not injury related), running back Mark Ingram (ankle), and cornerback Jimmy Smith (achilles). This makes two days in a row that Ingram has failed to practice and now he seems very questionable to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Smith also seems a bit questionable with him going backwards on the injury report. He was listed on Wednesday as a full practice participant. Williams, who apparently was given Thursday off, is a new addition to the Ravens injury report

Practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday for the Ravens was safety Anthony Levine (abdomen) and that makes two days in a row for him at that level

Listed as full practice participants for the Ravens on Thursday were defensive tackle Calais Campbell (not injury related), quarterback Robert Griffin (not injury related), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness), guard Tyre Phillips (hand), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (concussion, neck). Campbell and Griffin have been effectively removed from the Ravens injury report as of Thursday afternoon.